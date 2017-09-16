What a day in DC
Updated 9:45 PM ET, Sat September 16, 2017
(CNN)From clowns to conservatives, thousands of Americans descended on Washington on Saturday to rally in support of their respective causes.
They protested Russian interference in US elections. Rallied in support of President Donald Trump. Denounced white supremacy. And demanded the FBI stop characterizing one group of music fans as gang members.
All affirmed their constitutional rights to free speech and assembly.
"Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances," states the First Amendment.
This is America.
The day's events kicked off midmorning in Lafayette Square, where dozens of people gathered to protest Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Carrying signs that read "We're not PUTIN up with it," referring to the Russian President, the protesters demanded Trump protect the country's democratic institutions by taking retaliatory action against Moscow. Afterward, they marched to the Russian ambassador's residence.
By early afternoon, crowds had converged on the National Mall for the "Mother of All Rallies." The event was billed as a nonpartisan American unity rally, but attendees appeared to be largely Trump supporters. Rallygoers carried US flags and wore pro-Trump T-shirts and hats. At one point, a member of the Black Lives Matter movement was invited to speak on stage, with one of the organizers saying, "Now, whether they disagree or agree with your message is irrelevant. It's the fact that you have the right to have the message."
While some counterprotesters, like the woman pictured above, gathered on the National Mall to oppose the Mother of All Rallies, others convened in Farragut Square under the banner "White Supremacists Out of Washington." They called on elected officials to impeach Trump, whom they accused of leading a "white supremacist administration."
By late afternoon, fans of the US rap group Insane Clown Posse had amassed in front of the Lincoln Memorial to protest a 2011 FBI decision to classify them as a criminal gang. The Juggalos, as the fans are called, carried signs declaring their commitment to the band and their love and acceptance of all people. Some even carried signs declaring: "Juggalo Lives Matter."