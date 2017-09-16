Story highlights The strike is near Deir Ezzor, a former ISIS stronghold

The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are battling ISIS

(CNN) A Russian strike wounded members of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, the anti-ISIS coalition said Saturday. The strike occurred as both Russian and coalition forces converged on the former ISIS stronghold of Deir Ezzor.

"Russian munitions impacted a location known to the Russians to contain Syrian Democratic Forces and coalition advisers," Operation Inherent Resolve, the US-led coalition, said in a news release. "Several SDF fighters were wounded and received medical care as a result of the strike."

The coalition did not say what day the strike occurred, but said it hit an area east of the Euphrates River, near the city of Deir Ezzor.

The extent of the injuries was not clear. No coalition forces were hurt, authorities said.

Both the US-led coalition and Russia are battling ISIS in Syria, but they are on two different sides of the country's civil war. The United States and its allies support some anti-government rebel groups in their fight to overthrow Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Russia backs his regime.

