Pentagon: Transgender service members are able to re-enlist

Story highlights Defense Secretary James Mattis announced an advisory panel would make recommendations on implementation of Trump's directive

Transgender troops have been openly serving in the military since June 2016

Washington (CNN) Transgender members of the military will be able to re-enlist for service while President Donald Trump's directive barring transgender recruits is under review, the Pentagon has confirmed.

"Transgender service members whose term of service expires while the interim guidance is in effect, may, at the service member's request, re-enlist under existing procedures," US Army Col. Rob Manning, a Department of Defense spokesman, told reporters Friday. "Current transgender service members will continue serve throughout the military and continue to receive necessary medical treatment as prescribed by their medical provider in accordance with the Military Health System guidance."

This is the first time the Pentagon has explicitly acknowledged that transgender service members will be able to re-enlist while it reviews Trump's ban on transgender recruits.

In late-August , Trump issued a directive to the Pentagon banning transgender people from enlisting in the military. The directive left a lot of questions unanswered, including what it would mean for transgender people already serving in the military. Transgender troops have been openly serving in the military since June 2016.

