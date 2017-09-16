Trump headed to Alabama for Strange in Senate slugfest

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump announced Saturday night that he will head to Alabama next weekend to support Republican Sen. Luther Strange in his Senate primary runoff against former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore.

"I will be in Huntsville, Alabama, on Saturday night to support Luther Strange for Senate," Trump tweeted . "'Big Luther' is a great guy who gets things done!"

In response to Trump's announcement, Strange said in a statement: "I am proud to have President Trump's endorsement in this race and I am looking forward to his trip to Alabama. It is an honor to work hard beside him to deliver upon his promises to the American people, like achieving tax relief for hard working Americans and building the wall on our southern border."

Strange, whom then-Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley appointed to fill the seat vacated by Jeff Sessions after he was confirmed as attorney general in February, received 33% of the vote in the initial primary ballot August 15; Moore got 39% and the third leading GOP candidate, Republican Rep. Mo Brooks, took 20%.

