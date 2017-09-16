Brooks backs Moore in Alabama Senate slugfest

Washington (CNN) Alabama Republican Rep. Mo Brooks is throwing his support behind former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore in the state's Senate primary runoff against Sen. Luther Strange following the congressman's stinging loss in the first round of primary voting last month.

The endorsement by Brooks, a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, could give Moore, a Republican, a timely boost in advance of the primary runoff coming up on September 26.

In his announcement Saturday, Brooks called the race "an epic battle between the people of Alabama who put America first, and the Washington Swamp," adding that he had already cast an absentee ballot for his chosen candidate.

Strange is the favorite of the Republican establishment and is the candidate of choice for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to hold onto the seat held for two decades by Jeff Sessions, now attorney general.

President Donald Trump endorsed Strange before the primary, tweeting , "Senator Luther Strange has done a great job representing the people of the Great State of Alabama. He has my complete and total endorsement!"

Read More