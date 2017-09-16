Story highlights A 2011 report by the FBI classified fans of the band Insane Clown Posse as a gang

Fans, known as Juggalos, protest Saturday in Washington

Washington (CNN) The steps in front of the Lincoln Memorial were sticky with the soft drink Faygo as fans of the band Insane Clown Posse, known as Juggalos, rallied Saturday to protest their classification as a gang by the FBI.

"They listed Juggalos as equals alongside highly dangerous and elaborate international criminal organizations like the Crips, the Bloods and MS-13," said Kevin Gill, a Juggalo and podcast host who kicked off the rally.

"As the years have gone by, the effects of this gang report have become very apparent and very, very shocking," he added, saying Juggalos have been profiled by law enforcement, discharged from the military and fired from their jobs for being fans of the band.

Hundreds of Juggalos gathered on the National Mall for the march, which was preceded by speeches from Juggalos who said they've been discriminated against for their support of the band, and performances from musicians on the hip-hop group's Psychopathic Records label.

Brittany Penix, a 26-year-old Juggalo from Indiana, said she came "to prove we are not a gang."

