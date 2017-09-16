(CNN) Take a look at the week in politics from September 10 to September 16.

Joan Shipps and her one-year-old daughter join Rep. David Cicilline, Sen. Al Franken, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi at a news conference on the Child Care for Working Families Act on Thursday.

Sen. Tim Scott talks about his plans to meet with President Trump on Wednesday. Scott, the first African-American elected to the Senate from the South since Reconstruction, met in part to discuss the President's response to violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. Following the meeting, Trump continued to tout his controversial position that people on both sides were at fault for the deadly clashes. Scott said, "I wanted to inform and educate a different perspective. I think we accomplished that and to assume that immediately thereafter he's going to have an epiphany is just unrealistic."

Hillary Clinton signs copies of her new memoir about the 2016 election, " What Happened ," at Barnes & Noble in New York on Tuesday.

Soprano Lani Strait receives a hug from Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg after performing the aria, "Ain't it a Pretty Night" from one of Ginsburg's favorite operas, "Susannah," on Monday in Chicago.

Sen. Ted Cruz attends a Houston Texans game on Sunday, as the city continues to recover from Hurricane Harvey.

Anthony Weiner and Huma Abedin appear in court for a proceeding in their divorce case Wednesday.

Joseph Utsler, known as Shaggy 2 Dope from the hip hop duo Insane Clown Posse, arrives at the "Juggalo March" at the Lincoln Memorial on Saturday. The group's fans, known as Juggalos, gathered to protest the FBI identifying them as a gang. Organizers of the march said the FBI's classification "has resulted in hundreds if not thousands of people subjected to various forms of discrimination, harassment, and profiling." They deny being a gang -- a label the FBI gave them in its 2011 National Gang Threat Assessment.

Republican Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee answers questions at a Wednesday news conference on Capitol Hill about whether he will seek re-election. Corker met with President Trump at the White House on Friday to discuss "a number of domestic and foreign policy issues," according to a spokesperson. Corker has been critical of the President in the past, saying in the wake of the Charlottesville violence that Trump has not been "able to demonstrate the stability nor some of the competence that he needs to demonstrate in order to be successful."

Nikki Haley, the US ambassador to the United Nations, votes Monday to impose new sanctions on North Korea. The UN Security Council unanimously agreed to adopt a resolution designed to accomplish six major goals: cap North Korea's oil imports, ban textile exports, end additional overseas laborer contracts, suppress smuggling efforts, stop joint ventures with other nations and sanction designated North Korean government entities, according to a US official familiar with negotiations.

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer snaps a selfie on the set of "Jimmy Kimmel Live." Spicer appeared on the show Wednesday and talked about President Donald Trump, facts and the inauguration crowd size story.

President Trump high-fives Frank Giaccio, who fulfilled his wish to mow the White House lawn Friday. The 11-year-old from Virginia wrote a letter to the President last month asking if he could be allowed to put his landscaping skills to good use for the White House. "I would like to show the nation what young people like me are ready for," he wrote. Frank even waived his $8 fee for his services.

Demonstrators wave flags and signs during the pro-Trump "Mother of All Rallies' on the National Mall on Saturday. The rally aimed to "demand protection for traditional American culture while they express their love for the United States and the America First agenda," according to the group's website.