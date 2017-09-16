Children committing hate crimes reflect our society

David A. Love writes for thegrio.com , a website dedicated to covering news in the African-American community. He is a writer and commentator based in Philadelphia. Follow him on Twitter: @DavidALove . The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) They say that boys will be boys, but what do we make of those boys when they attempt to lynch another child, or put on Ku Klux Klan outfits and burn a cross in the backyard?

That could have been my son, or your son for that matter, and one can only imagine the trauma that afflicts him. This shocking incident and others point to a disturbing problem of children and teens committing crimes of bias, bigotry or prejudice based on one's race or ethnicity, religion, gender, sexual orientation or disability.

There are many things society can and must do to stem the tide of hate crimes among children, and strike a balance between punishment for offenders and education. Society must address the conditioning and insecurities of young men, the aggression and antisocial behavior that may cause them to blame others for their problems and commit these heinous acts, and the white power groups that may lure and influence them.

The commission of hate crimes by juveniles and young people is more prevalent than many in society may realize. Although hate crimes are under-reported, according to data collected by the federal government from 2004 to 2015, 15.4% of offenders in violent hate crimes were age 17 or younger, and 16.7% were between the ages of 18 and 29. Seventeen percent of hate crime victims were between 12 and 17 years old, and nearly a third of victims were 24 and under. Young people experience violent hate crimes at a higher rate than people age 50 and over. A 2003 report from the Bureau of Justice Statistics and the National Center for Education Statistics found that 12% of teens have been the targets of hate-related words, and 36% have reported seeing hate graffiti at school.

Two studies , conducted between 2007 and 2009, on adolescent health and bias-related harassment found that of those who were harassed or bullied in school, over one third were victimized because of personal characteristics such as race, ethnicity, sexual orientation or disability. This bias-based harassment compromised the health of the victims.

Similarly, student hate crimes and incidents nearly doubled in the month leading up to the Brexit vote in the UK last year, in a campaign fueled by racism, xenophobia and Islamophobia.

Our children are watching. Society must be mindful of the messages we are sending to them when lawmakers advocate lynching those who oppose Confederate statues, and when the President reacts to white supremacists and neo-Nazis in Charlottesville with a figurative wink and a nod and compares them to peaceful antifascist protesters. When leaders support punitive measures against Latino immigrants or Muslim Americans, whether in the streets or through discriminatory laws and racial profiling, they create an environment that normalizes the scapegoating of these groups and the hatred and violence that even children perpetrate against them.

Everyone is familiar with the old civil rights video footage from the South, where white young men would kick, punch and spit in the faces of black students going to school or sitting at a segregated lunch counter. Those images were not aberrations, but rather reflected an environment of hate and a culture of intolerance, where the adults set the tone for the behavior of young people. And surely many of those young hooligans are somewhere alive today. Moreover, not only are they alive, they had children and instilled those toxic, antisocial values in them. What type of role model did they serve for their own children? Yet, this is not merely history, but rather is taking place in the twenty-first century.

While the views of white supremacists continue to be passed down through generations, there are ways to counter its effects on the most impressionable members of society. The ADL's A World of Difference Institute offers anti-bias and diversity training to schools, colleges and social service workers and community organizations. SPLC organizes students on college campuses to speak out against bias and bigotry, address the far-right , and create change in the community. "Children soak up stereotypes and bigotry from media, from family members, at school, and on the playground," the SPLC writes in their anti-bias guide . The organization emphasizes that adults should be a role model. "If parents treat people unfairly based on differences, children likely will repeat what they see. Be conscious of your own dealings with others."

We must talk to young people about intolerance, help them fight it and seek solutions and alternatives, but adults must also look within and assess the conditions we are creating for the next generation when we mainstream hate. If we fail to act and choose to do nothing, children will continue to act in hate.