London (CNN) The London Underground station where an improvised device exploded on a train reopened early Saturday as a huge manhunt for those responsible for the terrorist attack entered its second day.

The device went off while the train was stopped at Parsons Green station in southwest London during the Friday morning rush hour, injuring at least 29 people. The incident prompted UK authorities to raise the national threat level from "severe" to "critical," meaning an attack is expected imminently.

Less than 24 hours later, the suburban Tube station was back in use by travelers, although with a visible police presence outside as it first opened its doors. An officer on the scene told CNN that transport through Parsons Green was "back to normal."

The train which was attacked Friday could no longer be seen on the track, which is above ground at this point.

Meanwhile, hundreds of police officers are scouring CCTV footage, questioning dozens of witnesses and studying the remnants of the device in search of clues to the identity of those responsible for placing the device on the train.

