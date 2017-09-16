Story highlights Tropical storm watches are in effect for some islands affected by Hurricane Irma

(CNN) Tropical Storm Maria formed Saturday in the western Atlantic Ocean, prompting a hurricane watch for areas battered by Hurricane Irma last week.

Maria is about 620 miles east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles and is packing maximum sustained winds of 50 mph. The storm is moving toward the Caribbean at 20 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Maria is expected to gain strength through the weekend and become a hurricane by late Monday, forecasters said.

Tropical storm watches are posted for Barbados, St. Lucia, Martinique, Guadeloupe, Dominica and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The hurricane watch covers Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts and Nevis and Montserrat.

That means areas devastated by Irma could again be dealing with hurricane conditions by Tuesday or Wednesday.

