(CNN) The blast of an improvised bomb Friday on a London Underground train brings the number of terror incidents in the United Kingdom this year to at least five.

The explosion, which injured more than two dozen people during the morning rush, is being treated as terrorism, London's Metropolitan Police said.

"My thoughts are with those injured at Parsons Green and emergency services who are responding bravely to this terrorist incident," UK Prime Minister Theresa May said in a message tweeted by Downing Street.

Here are the five terror events that have unfolded in 2017 in the UK:

March 22: Westminster Bridge vehicle attack and stabbing