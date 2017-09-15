Police investigating possible hazing death at LSU

Story highlights Freshman dead after "potential hazing incident"

18-year-old was a pledge of Phi Delta Theta fraternity

(CNN) Police at Louisiana State University are investigating whether a fraternity hazing led to the death of a freshman student, according to university officials.

Maxwell Gruver, a Phi Delta Theta Fraternity pledge, died Thursday, LSU Media Relations said.

LSU President F. King Alexander reiterated that while the 18-year-old's death is being investigated as a "potential hazing incident," many details of what occurred before his death are still unknown.

All Greek activities at the university were suspended "indefinitely, pending the results of a thorough investigation," he said at a news conference late Thursday.

"As we've continually warned over and over again, hazing is dangerous, irresponsible, and unacceptable, and it will not be tolerated at LSU period," Alexander said.

