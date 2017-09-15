Story highlights The DA says he entered the pleas a week before his scheduled trial

The charges included soliciting sex from a child and soliciting child pornography

(CNN) Jeffrey Sandusky, the son of convicted sex abuser and former Penn State football coach Jerry Sandusky, pleaded guilty Friday to all 14 counts of child sexual abuse against him.

The Centre Country district attorney's office said the younger Sandusky, 41, entered the guilty pleas a week before his trial was scheduled to begin.

The 14 counts included soliciting sex from a child younger than 16 and soliciting child pornography.

According to the district attorney's office, Sandusky will become a Tier III sex offender, the highest level in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania."

The charges involve incidents with two girls, one in 2013 and one in 2016.

