Tropical Storm Jose may threaten Northeast next week

Story highlights Jose is expected to strengthen into a hurricane again later Friday

The storm could bring rain and winds to the Northeast next week

(CNN) Tropical Storm Jose is expected to strengthen into a hurricane again later Friday and turn north, threatening to bring rain and wind to the US Northeast next week.

Jose remains out in the Atlantic Ocean and is moving toward the northwest, and that motion will bring it closer to the United States through the weekend. Just how far it moves west before turning to the north will tell forecasters a great deal about the likelihood of whether it will make landfall somewhere along the Eastern US coastline.

The National Hurricane Center has included parts of the United States, from New Jersey up to New England, in its "cone of uncertainty," which shows the probable track of the center of a storm over a five-day period. The cone includes the New Jersey coastline, Long Island, most of Connecticut and Massachusetts and all of Rhode Island.

A majority of the models keep the center of the storm over the ocean, including the major global models from the Americans -- GFS -- and Europeans -- ECMWF.

Still, the proximity to land will likely bring strong gusty winds and rain to the Northeast, including New York City, by the middle of next week. In addition, tropical storm-force winds could extend to North Carolina's Outer Banks on Monday, the National Hurricane Center said.

