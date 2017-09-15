Florida Keys residents trickle back to warning of new crisis

Story highlights All Florida Keys residents will be allowed to return home by Sunday, sheriff says

Many will come back to communities without fuel, power and running water

Marathon, Florida (CNN) Florida Keys residents will be allowed to return home this weekend to assess damage to their properties caused by Hurricane Irma. However, officials said they are worried a new crisis could emerge when homeowners find their neighborhoods have no fuel, power, running water and other basic services.

Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay said residents of Marathon Key could return to their homes Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. ET. All other Keys residents can return home Sunday morning at sunrise, he said.

"The biggest concern is folks come down, they rush down and then realize they don't have a home they can live in and now they need a shelter," Monroe County Administrator Roman Gastesi told CNN on Friday. "And we don't have shelters right now. Do we open shelters? How many do we open?"

Monroe County Emergency Management Director Marty Senterfitt also told reporters Friday that a mass return to the Keys could cause problems.

"So what I'm expecting is going to happen as soon as we're able to open the gates ... is you're going to see the crisis escalate again," Senterfitt said.

Read More