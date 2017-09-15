Florida Keys residents trickle back to warning of new crisis

Story highlights
- Some Florida Keys residents could start returning home this weekend, official says
- Many will come back to communities without fuel, power and running water
Marathon, Florida (CNN)As frustrated residents of the most battered part of the Florida Keys start trickling back, officials are worried whether a new crisis will emerge when homeowners find their neighborhood has no fuel, power, running water and other basic services.
"The biggest concern is folks come down, they rush down and then realize they don't have a home they can live in and now they need a shelter," Monroe County Administrator Roman Gastesi told CNN on Friday. "And we don't have shelters right now. Do we open shelters? How many do we open?"
Residents of the mid-Florida Keys city of Marathon could be allowed to start returning as early as this weekend, a week after Hurricane Irma slammed the archipelago, Gastesi said.
"There's almost a feeling that we're starting to get some success here, but we have to remember we haven't opened the gates yet for the 90% of homeowners that live here," Monroe County emergency management director Marty Senterfitt told reporters.
"So what I'm expecting is going to happen as soon as we're able to open the gates ... is you're going to see the crisis escalate again."
For days, evacuees from the lower and middle Keys have been turned away from a checkpoint state authorities set up near Mile Marker 74 on the Overseas Highway.
Governor says it's not safe to return
Days after Irma tore through Florida, residents are slowly returning to find ruins in some of the hardest-hit areas.
Recovery is only getting started, and some areas remain flooded. Utility companies are working to restore power to the battered Keys as frustrated evacuees emerge from shelters, ready to go home.
In Big Pine Key, about 10 miles east of where Category 4 Irma made landfall in Cudjoe Key on Sunday, the devastation was widespread. No structure was left untouched, with many among the estimated 25% of Florida Keys homes that were destroyed.
Statewide, about 1.5 million utility customers still were without power late Friday, officials said.
During meetings with officials in the Florida Keys on Friday, Gov. Rick Scott said he understand the frustration of residents but cautioned they could not returned until it was safe.
"You want to come back to power," he said. "You want to come back to a sewer system that works. You want to come back to a water system that works. You want to come back to where you have the food you need."
The Upper Keys, which include Key Largo, Tavernier and Islamorada, have started to bouncing back more quickly than the Middle and Lower Keys, likely owing to their distance from Irma's eye and proximity to the Florida mainland.
But farther down the island chain, utilities and communications remain spotty or nonexistent. The tail end of the archipelago, however, from Key West eastward to Big Coppitt Key, appears to have fared better than the Middle Keys.
"The challenge, I think, for us will be... between here and Marathon," Key West City Manager Jim Scholl said. "It's gong to be tough for returning residents because there will be many displaced residents and we have to have a long-term shelter option."
Relief from the storm is coming slowly. People on the west coast, where Hurricane Irma made landfall, will likely have power restored by September 22, according to Florida Power & Light Co.
Customers who lost electricity on Florida's eastern side will likely have it restored by the weekend, because fewer electrical poles came down than in other parts of the state, the company said.
Frustration grows along the Keys
Hurricane Irma's furious march through Florida not only darkened millions of homes, it also flooded roads and piled them with debris, blocking off access to neighborhoods.
Power outages hit other Southeastern states, including Georgia.
Brice Barr, who owns a charter fishing boat business in Key West, would like to head back south.
Barr and his wife fled to his parents' home in the northern Florida city of Bronson ahead of the storm, he told CNN affiliate WCJB, and are watching for their moment to return.
"Walking away from a boat -- that is one of my family's main source of income -- is very difficult to (do), especially when you secure all your property and everything else knowing that you may not see it again," Barr told the TV station this week.
Many Keys residents have made the drive, only to be turned back. Frustrations grew this week when some residents tried to go home along a two-lane stretch of highway through the Keys but couldn't get through.
Deadly storm
At least 34 storm-related deaths have been reported on the US mainland, according to local officials. They include 27 in Florida, four in South Carolina and three in Georgia. That number doesn't include the nursing home deaths, which police said are under investigation.
In addition, the death of eight people at the Hollywood nursing home left without air conditioning after the storm prompted officials to call for action. Florida has the largest percentage of residents age 65 or older -- 19.1%, according to the Pew Research Center.
Before the hurricane smashed into the US mainland over the weekend, it struck northern Caribbean islands, leaving at least 44 people dead, authorities said.