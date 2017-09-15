Florida Keys residents trickle back to warning of new crisis

Story highlights Some Florida Keys residents could start returning home this weekend, official says

Many will come back to communities without fuel, power and running water

Marathon, Florida (CNN) As frustrated residents of the most battered part of the Florida Keys start trickling back, officials are worried whether a new crisis will emerge when homeowners find their neighborhood has no fuel, power, running water and other basic services.

"The biggest concern is folks come down, they rush down and then realize they don't have a home they can live in and now they need a shelter," Monroe County Administrator Roman Gastesi told CNN on Friday. "And we don't have shelters right now. Do we open shelters? How many do we open?"

Residents of the mid-Florida Keys city of Marathon could be allowed to start returning as early as this weekend, a week after Hurricane Irma slammed the archipelago, Gastesi said.

"There's almost a feeling that we're starting to get some success here, but we have to remember we haven't opened the gates yet for the 90% of homeowners that live here," Monroe County emergency management director Marty Senterfitt told reporters.

"So what I'm expecting is going to happen as soon as we're able to open the gates ... is you're going to see the crisis escalate again."

