Florida Keys residents trickle back to warning of new crisis

By Ray Sanchez and Martin Savidge, CNN

Updated 6:34 PM ET, Fri September 15, 2017

Widespread destruction in the Florida Keys
Widespread destruction in the Florida Keys

Story highlights

  • Some Florida Keys residents could start returning home this weekend, official says
  • Many will come back to communities without fuel, power and running water

Marathon, Florida (CNN)As frustrated residents of the most battered part of the Florida Keys start trickling back, officials are worried whether a new crisis will emerge when homeowners find their neighborhood has no fuel, power, running water and other basic services.

"The biggest concern is folks come down, they rush down and then realize they don't have a home they can live in and now they need a shelter," Monroe County Administrator Roman Gastesi told CNN on Friday. "And we don't have shelters right now. Do we open shelters? How many do we open?"
Residents of the mid-Florida Keys city of Marathon could be allowed to start returning as early as this weekend, a week after Hurricane Irma slammed the archipelago, Gastesi said.
    "There's almost a feeling that we're starting to get some success here, but we have to remember we haven't opened the gates yet for the 90% of homeowners that live here," Monroe County emergency management director Marty Senterfitt told reporters.
    "So what I'm expecting is going to happen as soon as we're able to open the gates ... is you're going to see the crisis escalate again."
    Children clean a dirty mattress from a flooded home in Immokalee, Florida, on Thursday, September 14. Hurricane Irma laid waste to beautiful Caribbean islands and caused historic destruction across Florida. The cleanup will take weeks; recovery will take months.
    Children clean a dirty mattress from a flooded home in Immokalee, Florida, on Thursday, September 14. Hurricane Irma laid waste to beautiful Caribbean islands and caused historic destruction across Florida. The cleanup will take weeks; recovery will take months.
    On September 14, President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and first lady Melania Trump hand out food to people impacted by Hurricane Irma in Naples, Florida.
    On September 14, President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and first lady Melania Trump hand out food to people impacted by Hurricane Irma in Naples, Florida.
    Debris litters the area around a group of homes in the Florida Keys on Wednesday, September 13.
    Debris litters the area around a group of homes in the Florida Keys on Wednesday, September 13.
    Lake County jail inmates fill sandbags in Astor, Florida, on September 13.
    Lake County jail inmates fill sandbags in Astor, Florida, on September 13.
    A classic Volkswagen sits in floodwaters September 13 in Middleburg, Florida. Flooding from the Black Creek topped the previous high-water mark by about 7 feet.
    A classic Volkswagen sits in floodwaters September 13 in Middleburg, Florida. Flooding from the Black Creek topped the previous high-water mark by about 7 feet.
    James Wade checks for water-damaged items as floodwaters recede in Middleburg on September 13.
    James Wade checks for water-damaged items as floodwaters recede in Middleburg on September 13.
    Floodwaters surround vehicles in Callahan, Florida, on Tuesday, September 12.
    Floodwaters surround vehicles in Callahan, Florida, on Tuesday, September 12.
    Jose Encarnacion pulls a chicken from a cage as he gathers belongings from his flooded house in Bonita Springs, Florida, on September 12.
    Jose Encarnacion pulls a chicken from a cage as he gathers belongings from his flooded house in Bonita Springs, Florida, on September 12.
    Joseph Dupuis III stacks boxes off the floor in his parents' water-logged apartment in Jacksonville, Florida, on September 12.
    Joseph Dupuis III stacks boxes off the floor in his parents' water-logged apartment in Jacksonville, Florida, on September 12.
    Motorists in Estero, Florida, fill gas cans September 12, moments before police shut the station down because of a curfew.
    Motorists in Estero, Florida, fill gas cans September 12, moments before police shut the station down because of a curfew.
    Mike Gilbert and his daughter Brooke embrace in front of a relative's destroyed condominium building in the Florida Keys on September 12.
    Mike Gilbert and his daughter Brooke embrace in front of a relative's destroyed condominium building in the Florida Keys on September 12.
    Members of the US Coast Guard operate in floodwaters during rescue missions in Hastings, Florida, on September 12.
    Members of the US Coast Guard operate in floodwaters during rescue missions in Hastings, Florida, on September 12.
    Waist-deep in floodwater, Shelly Hughes gets her first look at the inside of her camper in Arcadia, Florida, on September 12.
    Waist-deep in floodwater, Shelly Hughes gets her first look at the inside of her camper in Arcadia, Florida, on September 12.
    In the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, a house slides into the Atlantic Ocean in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, on Monday, September 11.
    In the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, a house slides into the Atlantic Ocean in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, on Monday, September 11.
    Richard Shieldhouse maneuvers through storm-surge floodwaters in Jacksonville on September 11.
    Richard Shieldhouse maneuvers through storm-surge floodwaters in Jacksonville on September 11.
    Mario Valentine sits in his badly damaged home in Immokalee on September 11.
    Mario Valentine sits in his badly damaged home in Immokalee on September 11.
    Boats are partially submerged in Key Largo, Florida, on September 11.
    Boats are partially submerged in Key Largo, Florida, on September 11.
    Chris Stokes works in the mud as he helps clean up damage to his father's convenience store in Everglades City, Florida, on September 11.
    Chris Stokes works in the mud as he helps clean up damage to his father's convenience store in Everglades City, Florida, on September 11.
    Ashley Tomberg drags a tree branch from the roof of a neighbor's house in Gainesville, Florida, on September 11.
    Ashley Tomberg drags a tree branch from the roof of a neighbor's house in Gainesville, Florida, on September 11.
    Floodwaters inundate a car in Jacksonville on September 11.
    Floodwaters inundate a car in Jacksonville on September 11.
    A crocodile appears at the Dinner Key Marina in Miami on September 11.
    A crocodile appears at the Dinner Key Marina in Miami on September 11.
    John Duke tries to salvage his flooded vehicle in Jacksonville on September 11.
    John Duke tries to salvage his flooded vehicle in Jacksonville on September 11.
    A van sits in a sinkhole that opened up in Winter Springs, Florida, on September 11.
    A van sits in a sinkhole that opened up in Winter Springs, Florida, on September 11.
    People check out floodwaters at Jacksonville's Memorial Park on September 11.
    People check out floodwaters at Jacksonville's Memorial Park on September 11.
    Kelly McClenthen and her boyfriend, Daniel Harrison, walk through floodwaters in Bonita Springs on September 11.
    Kelly McClenthen and her boyfriend, Daniel Harrison, walk through floodwaters in Bonita Springs on September 11.
    A truck drives through a flooded street in Key Largo on September 11.
    A truck drives through a flooded street in Key Largo on September 11.
    A man walks by damage in Palm Shores, Florida, on September 11.
    A man walks by damage in Palm Shores, Florida, on September 11.
    Catharine Taylor Woods cleans up a broken awning outside her building in Wauchula, Florida, on September 11.
    Catharine Taylor Woods cleans up a broken awning outside her building in Wauchula, Florida, on September 11.
    The roof of a home is damaged in Marco Island, Florida, on September 11.
    The roof of a home is damaged in Marco Island, Florida, on September 11.
    Rick Freedman checks damage to his neighbor's home in Marco Island on September 11.
    Rick Freedman checks damage to his neighbor's home in Marco Island on September 11.
    Boats are partially submerged in a marina in downtown Miami on September 11.
    Boats are partially submerged in a marina in downtown Miami on September 11.
    People step out of their flooded home in Fort Myers, Florida, on September 11.
    People step out of their flooded home in Fort Myers, Florida, on September 11.
    A felled tree blocks a street in downtown Miami on September 11.
    A felled tree blocks a street in downtown Miami on September 11.
    Irma damaged this gas station roof in Bonita Springs.
    Irma damaged this gas station roof in Bonita Springs.
    Michele Snelling sleeps on couch cushions next to her 4-month-old daughter, Lauryn, at a middle school in St. Petersburg, Florida, on September 11. The school was filled with evacuees.
    Michele Snelling sleeps on couch cushions next to her 4-month-old daughter, Lauryn, at a middle school in St. Petersburg, Florida, on September 11. The school was filled with evacuees.
    Hotel guests navigate a dark stairwell after they lost power in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
    Hotel guests navigate a dark stairwell after they lost power in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
    People in Cape Coral, Florida, tend to a car that flipped over during Hurricane Irma on Sunday, September 10.
    People in Cape Coral, Florida, tend to a car that flipped over during Hurricane Irma on Sunday, September 10.
    A manatee lies stranded September 10 after waters receded during Irma's approach in Manatee County, Florida.
    A manatee lies stranded September 10 after waters receded during Irma's approach in Manatee County, Florida.
    High winds split this large tree in half in Fort Lauderdale.
    High winds split this large tree in half in Fort Lauderdale.
    An American flag is torn as Irma passes through Naples on September 10.
    An American flag is torn as Irma passes through Naples on September 10.
    A sheriff's deputy walks through a shelter in Naples after the power went out on September 10.
    A sheriff's deputy walks through a shelter in Naples after the power went out on September 10.
    A police officer walks over debris after a tornado touched down in Palm Bay, Florida, on September 10.
    A police officer walks over debris after a tornado touched down in Palm Bay, Florida, on September 10.
    Yaya Lopez holds her fiance, Howard Lopez, while they sleep in a middle-school hallway in St. Petersburg on September 10.
    Yaya Lopez holds her fiance, Howard Lopez, while they sleep in a middle-school hallway in St. Petersburg on September 10.
    Geoff Rutland, a local volunteer from Crossing Jordan Church, helps other residents get ice from a vending machine in Tampa, Florida, on September 10.
    Geoff Rutland, a local volunteer from Crossing Jordan Church, helps other residents get ice from a vending machine in Tampa, Florida, on September 10.
    PJ Pike checks on his boat and one belonging to a friend in Fort Myers. Both were sitting in mud at their moorings due to an unusually low tide on September 10.
    PJ Pike checks on his boat and one belonging to a friend in Fort Myers. Both were sitting in mud at their moorings due to an unusually low tide on September 10.
    People walk past a building in Miami where the roof was blown off by Hurricane Irma on September 10.
    People walk past a building in Miami where the roof was blown off by Hurricane Irma on September 10.
    An abandoned car sits in floodwaters during a storm surge in Fort Lauderdale on September 10.
    An abandoned car sits in floodwaters during a storm surge in Fort Lauderdale on September 10.
    Fallen trees block a parking lot in Fort Lauderdale on September 10.
    Fallen trees block a parking lot in Fort Lauderdale on September 10.
    Sailboats moored near Watson Island ride out the winds and waves on September 10.
    Sailboats moored near Watson Island ride out the winds and waves on September 10.
    Members of the Blinckman family use their personal devices in a stairwell utility closet as Hurricane Irma went over Key West, Florida, on September 10.
    Members of the Blinckman family use their personal devices in a stairwell utility closet as Hurricane Irma went over Key West, Florida, on September 10.
    Evacuees watch the weather from a shelter in Naples on September 10.
    Evacuees watch the weather from a shelter in Naples on September 10.
    Heavy winds and rain blow through Miami on September 10.
    Heavy winds and rain blow through Miami on September 10.
    Weather Channel meteorologist Mike Seidel fights fierce winds and flooded streets while reporting in Miami on September 10.
    Weather Channel meteorologist Mike Seidel fights fierce winds and flooded streets while reporting in Miami on September 10.
    A man records the gusty winds going through downtown Miami on September 10.
    A man records the gusty winds going through downtown Miami on September 10.
    A tree lies on a pickup truck after being knocked down by the high winds in Miami on September 10.
    A tree lies on a pickup truck after being knocked down by the high winds in Miami on September 10.
    Hotel guests eat breakfast by lamplight after the Courtyard Marriott was left without power in Fort Lauderdale on September 10.
    Hotel guests eat breakfast by lamplight after the Courtyard Marriott was left without power in Fort Lauderdale on September 10.
    Part of this crane tower collapsed in Miami on September 10.
    Part of this crane tower collapsed in Miami on September 10.
    People sit in the Miami-Dade County Fair Expo Center as Irma approached Miami on Saturday, September 9. See Hurricane Irma's impact on the Caribbean
    People sit in the Miami-Dade County Fair Expo Center as Irma approached Miami on Saturday, September 9. See Hurricane Irma's impact on the Caribbean
    For days, evacuees from the lower and middle Keys have been turned away from a checkpoint state authorities set up near Mile Marker 74 on the Overseas Highway.

    Governor says it's not safe to return

    Days after Irma tore through Florida, residents are slowly returning to find ruins in some of the hardest-hit areas.
    Recovery is only getting started, and some areas remain flooded. Utility companies are working to restore power to the battered Keys as frustrated evacuees emerge from shelters, ready to go home.
    In Big Pine Key, about 10 miles east of where Category 4 Irma made landfall in Cudjoe Key on Sunday, the devastation was widespread. No structure was left untouched, with many among the estimated 25% of Florida Keys homes that were destroyed.
    Statewide, about 1.5 million utility customers still were without power late Friday, officials said.
    During meetings with officials in the Florida Keys on Friday, Gov. Rick Scott said he understand the frustration of residents but cautioned they could not returned until it was safe.
    "You want to come back to power," he said. "You want to come back to a sewer system that works. You want to come back to a water system that works. You want to come back to where you have the food you need."
    The Upper Keys, which include Key Largo, Tavernier and Islamorada, have started to bouncing back more quickly than the Middle and Lower Keys, likely owing to their distance from Irma's eye and proximity to the Florida mainland.
    But farther down the island chain, utilities and communications remain spotty or nonexistent. The tail end of the archipelago, however, from Key West eastward to Big Coppitt Key, appears to have fared better than the Middle Keys.
    "The challenge, I think, for us will be... between here and Marathon," Key West City Manager Jim Scholl said. "It's gong to be tough for returning residents because there will be many displaced residents and we have to have a long-term shelter option."
    Relief from the storm is coming slowly. People on the west coast, where Hurricane Irma made landfall, will likely have power restored by September 22, according to Florida Power & Light Co.
    Customers who lost electricity on Florida's eastern side will likely have it restored by the weekend, because fewer electrical poles came down than in other parts of the state, the company said.
    A home left in ruins Wednesday in Big Pine Key shows how the Florida Keys bore the brunt of Irma.
    Frustration grows along the Keys

    Hurricane Irma's furious march through Florida not only darkened millions of homes, it also flooded roads and piled them with debris, blocking off access to neighborhoods.
    Power outages hit other Southeastern states, including Georgia.
    Brice Barr, who owns a charter fishing boat business in Key West, would like to head back south.
    Barr and his wife fled to his parents' home in the northern Florida city of Bronson ahead of the storm, he told CNN affiliate WCJB, and are watching for their moment to return.
    "Walking away from a boat -- that is one of my family's main source of income -- is very difficult to (do), especially when you secure all your property and everything else knowing that you may not see it again," Barr told the TV station this week.
    Many Keys residents have made the drive, only to be turned back. Frustrations grew this week when some residents tried to go home along a two-lane stretch of highway through the Keys but couldn't get through.

    Deadly storm

    At least 8 dead in Florida nursing home after Irma
    At least 8 dead in Florida nursing home after Irma
    At least 34 storm-related deaths have been reported on the US mainland, according to local officials. They include 27 in Florida, four in South Carolina and three in Georgia. That number doesn't include the nursing home deaths, which police said are under investigation.
    In addition, the death of eight people at the Hollywood nursing home left without air conditioning after the storm prompted officials to call for action. Florida has the largest percentage of residents age 65 or older -- 19.1%, according to the Pew Research Center.
    Before the hurricane smashed into the US mainland over the weekend, it struck northern Caribbean islands, leaving at least 44 people dead, authorities said.

    Martin Savidge reported from Florida and Ray Sanchez reported and wrote in New York.