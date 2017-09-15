5 things for September 15: London train blast, North Korea, Trump, Irma, immigration

(CNN) There's been another terror incident in London. Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. London train explosion

2. North Korea

3. President Trump

4. Hurricane Irma

5. Immigration

Motel 6 is known for its vow to "leave the light on for you." Until recently, it seems the hotel chain was shining an unwanted light on some of its guests. Motel 6 says its employees will now stop sharing guest information with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents . This comes after a report from a weekly newspaper that federal immigration agents arrested at least 20 people this year at two Motel 6 locations in the Phoenix area. Motel employees told the newspaper they regularly delivered guest lists to ICE.

20,000

One heck of a good-bye

This morning, NASA's Cassini spacecraft will celebrate 13 years of studying Saturn -- by hurling itself into the ringed planet.

Name game

How not to launch a pantry-box start-up: Name it Bodega , then be the last to realize many consider it an offensive threat to traditional mom-and-pop shops.

BFFs

There are friends, and then there are friends. Actress Francia Raisa definitely falls into the latter category after she gave Selena Gomez a kidney

But you don't even like pumpkin

Fall means cooler weather, football and all the pumpkin spice-flavored goodies you could ever want. Your craving for them is no accident

Shake it

Polaroid's an 80-year-old brand that's fallen on hard times (thanks a lot, smartphone cameras). Now, it's betting on a 28-year-old CEO to bring it back.

"You breathe through one (nostril), and you hold it, and you exhale through the other, and you keep going"

