Crayola's new color name draws criticism

Story highlights Bluetiful is the name for a new crayon color

Some say it teaches children a misspelling; others say it's creative

(CNN) Color no one surprised: These days, even a new crayon name draws criticism.

Crayola announced the name of a new blue crayon this week: "Bluetiful," which beat out four other names with 40% of the vote in an online naming contest launched in July

But critics say the name will teach children a nonword. It prompted a hue and cry (pun intended) on Twitter.

"Of thousands Eng & foreign words for new blue hue, @Crayola mangles real word, fails at teaching kids color name AND spelling," wrote one user.

"Kids are gonna be so confused with color names now," wrote another.