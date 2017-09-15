Trump's latest post-London tweet storm didn't wait for the facts

Washington (CNN) Even as British police were still sorting out exactly what had happened in the London Underground on Friday morning, President Donald Trump was using the incident to prove a point.

A London police spokesperson told CNN Trump's comment is "pure speculation, given we don't know who's involved. Any speculation is unhelpful"

Trump's willingness to jump to conclusions about the London incident stands in stark contrast to his defense of his unwillingness to fully condemn the white supremacists and neo-Nazis behind the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, last month.

"I wanted to make sure, unlike most politicians, that what I said was correct, not make a quick statement," Trump explained to reporters. "The statement I made on Saturday, the first statement, was a fine statement. But you don't make statements that direct unless you know the facts. It takes a little while to get the facts."

It's impossible to square "you don't make statements that direct unless you know the facts" to what Trump did Friday morning in regard to the London attack.

What's clear from a look at the way Trump has responded to a series of high-profile incidents -- primarily terror attacks -- since being elected President is that he is more than willing to leap on them well before all the facts are known if they reinforce something he already believes. If they go against his views, he is far less willing to do so.

The London attack Friday morning is, to Trump, yet more evidence of the existential threat posed by terrorism -- and proof of how politicians obsessed with political correctness refuse to properly acknowledge that threat. (Remember that Trump blasted London Mayor Sadiq Khan back in June for allegedly underselling the threat of terrorism.)

JUST WATCHED London's mayor responding to previous criticism from Trump after the London Bridge attack in June. Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH London's mayor responding to previous criticism from Trump after the London Bridge attack in June. 01:12

History has shown that Trump is ready and willing to seize on any bit of evidence that proves his point on terrorism -- whether or not that evidence actually proves his point on terrorism. In the immediate aftermath of an incident in the Philippines in June, Trump noted that "it is really pretty sad what is going on throughout the world with terror." It turned out that the Philippines event was a robbery, not a terror incident

By contrast, Charlottesville was not in Trump's belief wheelhouse. Because of his suspicion of the mainstream media and what he believes to be the cult of political correctness, his instincts in the wake of the violence was to avoid jumping to the conclusion that the blame lay with the white supremacists and neo-Nazis who had gathered to protest the removal of a Robert E. Lee statue. That, in Trump's mind, was the story the media wanted you to believe; he was convinced there was more to it.

In short: Trump is more than willing to jump to conclusions when he can comfortably fit an incident like what happened in London this morning into his existing world view.

It's a selective outrage. And Trump deploys it very, very selectively.