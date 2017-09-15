Steve Mnuchin might want to stop talking for a little while

Washington (CNN) Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin has demonstrated a unique ability to draw negative headlines.

He was at it again on Thursday when, in a conversation with Politico's Ben White , he took himself out of the frying pan and jumped right into the fire when trying to knock down reports that he had used a government plane to fly to Kentucky to see the solar eclipse.

"You know, people in Kentucky took this stuff very serious," Mnuchin told White. "Being a New Yorker ... I was like, the eclipse? Really? I don't have any interest in watching the eclipse."

Oh man! Those rubes in Kentucky were really fascinated by the eclipse huh?! Look in the sky, Ma, the sun done gone missing!

Lucky for Mnuchin, he is a New Yorker and, therefore, immune to the fact that the total eclipse of the sun by the moon is an extremely rare occurrence. I mean: He's seen Times Square! What does a silly little eclipse matter to him? (Related: I am certain Mnuchin is one of those people who refer to New York City as "the City" -- and expect everyone to know exactly what he's talking about.)