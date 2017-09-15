Manafort spokesperson testifying before grand jury

(CNN) Jason Maloni, former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort's spokesman, has arrived at the US District Court in DC to testify before a grand jury as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

Arriving at the courthouse, Maloni was asked if he was ready to testify.

"Hell yeah," he responded, giving a thumbs up.

Maloni is testifying as Manafort is under federal investigation as part of Mueller's Russia investigation. The probe into Manafort is largely focused on his past work for the former ruling party in Ukraine, which was ousted amid street protests over its pro-Russian policies.

Mueller issued subpoenas in August to both Maloni and Melissa Laurenza, an attorney with the Akin Gump law firm who represented Manafort until recently. The subpoenas were seen as an aggressive tactic to put pressure on the former Trump campaign chairman.

