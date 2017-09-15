Trump: Options for North Korea are 'effective and overwhelming'

Story highlights Trump declared that American military options were robust should they be required

North Korea fired a ballistic missile over the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido Friday local time

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump and his top national security advisers said Friday there are military options available for dealing with the North Korea crisis, despite some experts and former Trump allies saying that there are no good options for the region.

Speaking at Joint Base Andrews, the Air Force installation outside Washington, Trump declared that American military options were robust should they be required to respond to threats from Pyongyang.

"After seeing your capabilities and commitment here today, I am more confident than ever that our options in addressing this threat are both effective and overwhelming," Trump said inside an airplane hangar, surrounded by US airmen and with a looming stealth bomber positioned behind him.

"America and our allies will never be intimidated," Trump said. "We will defend our people, our nations, and our civilization, from all who dare to threaten our way of life. This includes the regime of North Korea, which has one again shown its utter contempt for its neighbors, and the entire world community."

Ahead of his remarks, both national security adviser H.R. McMaster and US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley stressed during a White House briefing on the United Nations General Assembly that Trump did have military options to stop North Korea. Though they aren't their top choices for the region, Haley and McMaster said, they are available to the President.

