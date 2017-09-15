Officials: Trump has military options for North Korea

Washington (CNN) Multiple top Trump advisers said Friday there are military options available for dealing with the North Korea crisis, despite some experts and former Trump allies saying that there are no good options for the region.

Both national security adviser H.R. McMaster and US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley stressed during a White House briefing on the United Nations General Assembly that President Donald Trump did have military options to stop North Korea. Though they aren't their top choices for the region, Haley and McMaster said, they are available to the President.

"For those who have said, and been commenting about a lack of a military option, there is a military option," McMaster said. "Now it is not what we would prefer to do."

Haley said that the UN has "strangled their economic situation at this point" but the results of that are going to "take a little time but it has always tried to take effect."

"What we are seeing is they continue to be provocative, they continue to be reckless. And at that point there is not a whole lot the security council is going to be able to do from here when you have cut 90% of the trade and 30% of the oil," she said. "So, having said that, I have no problem with kicking it to (Defense Secretary James) Mattis because I think he has plenty of options."

Read More