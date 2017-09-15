Vice president's pet rabbit hops into book deal

Story highlights The book was written by the vice president's daughter, Charlotte Pence

"Marlon has become a national celebrity!" a press release for the book reads

(CNN) The precocious pet rabbit of the vice president of the United States is hopping into a book deal.

Marlon Bundo, the Pence family rabbit with his own Instagram account, announced Friday that he is the star of a new book.

"Marlon Bundo's 'A Day in the Life of the Vice President,' " due out March 19, will chronicle the BOTUS' (Bunny of the United States) day alongside "Grampa" Mike Pence.

"In the book, I follow Grampa around all day, as a BOTUS should, while he goes about his duties as Vice President!" an Instagram post from the first rabbit read.

The book was written by the vice president's daughter, Charlotte Pence, with watercolor illustrations by second lady Karen Pence, an award-winning artist.