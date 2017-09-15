Story highlights Short said Trump sincerely wanted protections for DACA recipients

He maintained Mexico would pay for Trump's proposed border wall

Washington (CNN) One of President Donald Trump's key legislative negotiators called for a "conversation" over what exactly the proposed border wall would really be.

"I think that what the definition of a wall is, is something that we all need to have a serious conversation" about, White House legislative affairs director Marc Short said on CNN's "The Situation Room."

Short said, "in some cases," it would be a kind of fencing.

"It is a myriad of different structures," Short said.

He said that the White House would outline all of its immigration priorities, including ramped-up domestic enforcement and border security, in the next seven to 10 days.

