Mike Pence's press secretary is leaving the White House

The vice president's office saw a major staff change at the end of June

(CNN) Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary Marc Lotter is leaving the administration after eight months.

"This is a tremendous opportunity to continue to speak on behalf of the President and VP and serve them on the outside of the administration," Lotter said in a Friday statement.

Lotter will serve as "a top spokesman for the President and vice president's political efforts," Pence's communications director Jarrod Agen told CNN. "He'll be able to play an even greater role in advancing the agenda and accomplishments of the President and vice president."

Lotter is expected to stay on through the end of September.

Though Lotter's next move has not been formally announced yet, an administration source told CNN that Lotter is "needed for messaging on the outside."

