Mike Pence's press secretary is leaving the White House

(CNN) Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary Marc Lotter is leaving the administration after eight months, two sources familiar with the decision told CNN Friday.

"This is a tremendous opportunity to continue to speak on behalf of the President and VP and serve them on the outside of the administration," Lotter said in a statement.

An administration source familiar with the move told CNN that Lotter is expected to do outreach and surrogate work on behalf of the White House from the outside. Another echoed that, adding that Lotter is "needed for messaging on the outside" and that his new role outside the administration will be announced shortly.

"He can do more TV and speak on behalf of President Trump," the source said. "It's a win-win-win. Lotter is great."

Lotter's departure was first reported by Axios.

