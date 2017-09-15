(CNN) Former secretary of state and US ambassador to the UN Madeleine Albright suggested that the Trump administration needs to be more cohesive in its strategy toward North Korea and called for a return to the six-party talks in the wake of that nation's latest missile launch.

"I think we ... have to get a more common message out of this administration, it's a little bit confusing, and an all-of-government approach to it, and move toward, I think, the six-party talks," Albright said on CNN's "New Day" Friday.

The six-party talks aimed to denuclearize North Korea through multilateral diplomatic negotiations between the US, North Korea, China, Japan, South Korea and Russia. The talks ended in failure more than a decade ago, and multiple US administrations have refused to return to the negotiating table with Pyongyang unless the regime agrees to give up its nuclear program.

Albright, who met with then-leader Kim Jong Il in Pyongyang on official US business in 2000, noted that a return to these kinds of negotiations could at the very least deter the development of additional North Korean arms.

"There has to be a common approach, and I think we need to figure out how to use that diplomatic tool more effectively," Albright said. "But I would never take everything off the table. I think it's important to have deterrents and keep pushing on this."