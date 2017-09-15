Ethics office clarifies rules for WH aides' legal defense

(CNN) The US Office of Government Ethics has clarified that contributions to legal defense funds from anonymous donors, as well as those from lobbyists and foreign governments, are unacceptable, according to a document outlining the office's guidance obtained by CNN.

The White House had asked for advice on the use of legal defense funds, which could assist West Wing staffers who hire attorneys and sit for legal questioning -- for example, as part of investigations like Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe, as CNN reported last week.

OGE sent the document, which outlines the office's ethical recommendations on the funds, to the White House Counsel's office and also provided verbal guidance, according to a source familiar with the discussions.

Controversy over the acceptability of anonymous donations to legal defense funds arose earlier this week, when Politico reported that OGE changed a disclaimer at the top one of the agency's legal advisories. The original advisory, issued in 1993, did not require legal defense fund donors to disclose their identities.

But before leaving office, former OGE Director Walter Shaub said he added a warning to the advisory in late April or early May of 2017 that stipulated some of its language was inconsistent with OGE's current interpretation. However, on Saturday he tweeted that his warning had been removed.

