Talk about a sod story.

An 11-year-old boy who asked the White House if he could mow the property's lawn was granted his wish Friday.

Frank Giaccio told CNN's "New Day" he even waived his usual $8 fee for President Donald Trump -- even though anchor Alisyn Camerota noted that the billionaire chief executive could probably afford the fee.

"I always wanted to do something big and so I was like, 'Why don't we just start here?' This seems like the perfect example," Frank, of Falls Church, Virginia, told Camerota.

In August, Frank wrote a letter to the President asking if he could be allowed to put his landscaping skills to good use for the White House. In his letter -- read aloud at a briefing by press secretary Sarah Sanders -- he even offered to bring extra fuel and charged batteries.

