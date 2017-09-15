Former Sheriff David Clarke must revise thesis or risk losing degree, docs reveal

Story highlights Clarke must revise his master's thesis or risk losing his degree in security studies from the Naval Postgraduate School.

The school arrived at its decision after a lengthy investigation triggered by a May CNN KFile report.

(CNN) Former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke must revise his master's thesis or risk losing his degree in security studies from the Naval Postgraduate School, according to documents CNN's KFile obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.

The school arrived at its decision after a lengthy investigation triggered by a May CNN KFile report . The story revealed that Clarke's 2013 thesis, entitled "Making U.S. security and privacy rights compatible," contained language lifted from numerous sources, including multiple ACLU reports, the 9/11 Commission Report, The Washington Post, former President George W. Bush's book "Decision Points" and others. In all the instances KFile found, Clarke credited sources with a footnote but did not indicate with quotation marks that he was using the language verbatim.

Prior to the May story, Clarke said that he would be joining President Donald Trump's administration as assistant secretary in the Department of Homeland Security. In June, DHS announced that Clarke was no longer under consideration for the position. In August, he resigned his position as sheriff and announced the following week that he would join the pro-Trump super PAC America First Action.

The Naval Postgraduate School's dean of students, Cdr. Paul Rasmussen, wrote in a July letter to Clarke obtained by KFile that he concurred with a finding of an "Honor Code Board" that the thesis was "in violation" of the school's honor code. The dean wrote that he further determined that Clarke's "violation was not a result of any intentional deception or misappropriation efforts." The letter informed Clarke that he had until October 23 -- 100 days -- to submit a revised thesis or NPS would "initiate degree revocation."

Clarke did not respond to a request for comment on the school's decision.

