Washington (CNN) Fans of the band Insane Clown Posse, known as Juggalos, are marching Saturday on the National Mall to protest the FBI identifying them as a gang.

Juggalos deny the label, which the FBI gave them in its 2011 National Gang Threat Assessment. The report called the group a "loosely organized hybrid gang," saying that "most crimes committed by Juggalos are sporadic, disorganized, individualistic, and often involve simple assault, personal drug use and possession, petty theft and vandalism."

In 2014, the band and four fans sued the FBI. "Juggalos are a 'family' of people who love and help one another, enjoy one another's company, and bond over the music and a philosophy of life," the lawsuit stated. "Organized crime is by no means part of the Juggalo culture."

The Juggalo march organizers said the FBI's classification "has resulted in hundreds if not thousands of people subjected to various forms of discrimination, harassment, and profiling," according to their website, which includes testimonials of Juggalos who say they've been profiled at work, school and by law enforcement for being fans of the band or having Insane Clown Posse merchandise or tattoos.

TOMORROW IS THE DAY OF THE JUGGALO! In DC, we make our voices heard that we are a family, not a gang! #Juggalomarch https://t.co/bmFI7eCCB0 — Violent J & 2 Dope (@icp) September 15, 2017

The march will coincide with several other events, including a rally by supporters of President Donald Trump dubbed the "Mother of All Rallies," which aims to "demand protection for traditional American culture while they express their love for the United States and the America First agenda," according to the group's website.