Washington (CNN) Interior Department Secretary Ryan Zinke signed an order Friday morning aiming to expand access for hunters and fishers to public lands and monuments.

A section of the order also amends the national monument management plan to include or expand hunting and fishing opportunities to the "extent practicable under the law."

The Interior Department oversees national parks, wildlife refuges and other federal lands.

The secretarial order also aims to expand educational outreach for hunting and fishing to "under served" communities such as minorities and veterans as well as increase volunteer access to federal lands.

"Today's secretarial order is the latest example of how the Trump administration is actively moving to support hunting and other forms of outdoor recreation on public lands," Zinke said in a statement.

"Hunting and fishing is a cornerstone of the American tradition and hunters and fishers of America are the backbone of land and wildlife conservation," he said.

Interior said Obama administration policies were too restrictive.

"Through management plans made under the previous administration, which did not appreciate access to hunting and target shooting like this administration does, access and usage has been restricted," said Interior spokeswoman Heather Swift.

Zinke's rule will not have to go through a formal rule-making process.

It is the second major action from Interior in the last few weeks.

In August, Zinke recommended shrinking the boundaries of a handful of national monuments, but stopped short of suggesting the elimination of any federal designations following a review ordered by President Donald Trump.

At Trump's direction, Zinke earlier this year launched a review of 27 national monuments, a controversial move that could undo protections for millions of acres of federal lands, as well as limits on oil and gas or other energy production. Interior and the White House have so far resisted releasing the contents of Zinke's full recommendations.