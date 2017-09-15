Story highlights Ryan has gathered key Republicans into an informal group to discuss a plan to save DACA

The group is a collection of Republicans representing the full spectrum of views within the party

Washington (CNN) House Speaker Paul Ryan and other power centers in Congress have begun assembling groups to work on immigration as Washington continues to race the clock ahead of a March deadline to save the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

But even with the activity on the Hill, the President continues to wield a heavy influence on any path forward and has shown he can upend any tentative compromise with just a tweet.

Ryan has gathered key Republicans into an informal group to discuss a plan to save DACA, which protects young undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children from deportation, and to discuss what border security and other reform measures Republicans may want.

According to a senior GOP aide speaking on condition of anonymity, the speaker's office has pulled together key members of committees that will play a role in any immigration policy.

The group is a collection of Republicans representing the full spectrum of views within the party, from moderately pro-immigration to heavily favoring tough enforcement and restrictive immigration laws. Veterans of past House efforts to negotiate a bipartisan deal on immigration reform, are also on board.

Read More