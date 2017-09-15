Story highlights First lady Melania Trump visited Joint Base Andrews Friday

She highlighted STEM education

(CNN) First lady Melania Trump highlighted science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education Friday afternoon, visiting with students at Joint Base Andrews outside of Washington.

Joining President Donald Trump for a speech at the base, the first lady made a stop of her own to the base's Youth Center, a facility serving approximately 200 children of military personnel, contractors and civilians living and working on the installation daily.

"Hi sweethearts," Trump said as she entered a brightly-colored room called the "Play Zone" decorated with a white board reading "Welcome Mrs. Trump" with a giant heart in red marker.

.@FLOTUS Melania Trump visits the youth center at Andrews Air Force Base, participating in STEM activities with the children of military personnel, contractors, and civilians on the installation. (She flew a airplanes!) A post shared by Betsy Klein (@betsyklein) on Sep 15, 2017 at 12:27pm PDT

She visited with first and second graders, a smattering of Legos and K'Nex pieces and Crayola markers set up on small tables.

"Oh my God, they're amazing! Wow! I love Legos," she said, asking each child what they were building and coloring.

