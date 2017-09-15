Trump marks National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Story highlights Trump marked Friday in honor of POWs and those MIA

During the campaign, he disparaged Sen. John McCain as "not a war hero"

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump has proclaimed Friday National POW/MIA Recognition Day, a day marked every September to honor those captured or missing in action.

"It is our sacred obligation to pay tribute to the thousands of men and women of our Armed Forces who have been imprisoned while serving in conflicts and who have yet to return to American soil," Trump's proclamation said.

Trump called the servicemembers heroes in a tweet Friday, linking to the proclamation he had signed two days prior.

NEVER forget our HEROES held prisoner or who have gone missing in action while serving their country.

The President's declaration in office contrasts with comments he made on the campaign trail, when he disparaged Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain. In July 2015, Trump said in an Iowa forum that McCain is "not a war hero."

"He's a war hero because he was captured," Trump continued. "I like people that weren't captured."

