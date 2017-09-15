Trump again seizes on terror incident to call for travel ban

Story highlights "The travel ban into the United States should be far larger, tougher and more specific," Trump tweeted

Trump similarly referred to his travel ban back in June after the London Bridge terror attacks

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump on Friday again called for the expansion of his travel ban in the wake of an overseas terror incident, railing against "loser terrorists" behind the London Tube explosion.

"Another attack in London by a loser terrorist. These are sick and demented people who were in the sights of Scotland Yard. Must be proactive!" he tweeted.

"Loser terrorists must be dealt with in a much tougher manner.The internet is their main recruitment tool which we must cut off & use better!" he continued.

Trump then added, "The travel ban into the United States should be far larger, tougher and more specific-but stupidly, that would not be politically correct!"

Trump similarly referred to his travel ban back in June immediately after news reports surfaced about the London Bridge terror attacks.

