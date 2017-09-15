Story highlights Trump tweets against 'chain migration'

Issue could potentially impact DACA talks between White House and Congress

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump on Friday tweeted a new requirement of any immigration deal -- and it could throw a wrench in negotiations on how to protect young undocumented immigrants in limbo.

"CHAIN MIGRATION cannot be allowed to be part of any legislation on Immigration!" Trump tweeted Friday morning.

The term "chain migration" refers to immigrants coming to a country based on a connection to family. In the US, a small fraction of green cards are given out each year based on employment, with family connections being a much larger share. That includes spouses, children and some extended family.

It was not immediately clear what specific item the President was referring to. Trump has announced an end to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program started by President Barack Obama, which protected young undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children. This week, however, he jumpstarted talks with congressional Democrats on ways to save the program and potentially keep "Dreamers" in the US.

The demand from Trump could complicate negotiations on the Hill. While there is widespread support for the concept of a DACA deal, most likely paired with border security measures, the details reveal deep divisions between and among the parties that remain steep hurdles to overcome.

