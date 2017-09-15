Story highlights Sen. Bernie Sanders rolled out his 'Medicare for all' plan earlier this week

Washington (CNN) Our weekly roundup of the news, notes and chatter about the prospects for the next Democratic presidential race:

California deliver to the 2020 Democratic race if -- in a move lawmakers could approve Friday -- it How seismic a shake-up woulddeliver to the 2020 Democratic race if -- in a move lawmakers could approve Friday -- it shifts its primary to the first Tuesday in March , slotting the state in right after the traditional first four contests?

"Very big deal," one veteran Democratic strategist said. "It's huge," another said.

"On every measure -- time, travel, money, media -- it seems to me that the early four would go through the traditional motions but the action would be out West," said a Democratic strategist in one of those early states of Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.

So which prospective candidates would benefit from the move? Another Democratic operative said: "The more (demographically) representative states that go earlier make it harder for a niche candidate to win, and the bigger states that go earlier make it harder for a candidate with no national profile to raise money to win. This is good news for everyone from Joe Biden to Kamala Harris and bad news for everyone from Bernie Sanders to Tim Ryan."