Is Trump right about cutting off the Internet to prevent terror attacks?

Story highlights Trump's tweets after latest London incident raised issues that bear examination but reflect a confused approach to the problem, Peter Bergen writes

The Internet is indeed the main recruiting tool of terrorist groups but to "cut off" that channel is a monumental challenge, he says

Peter Bergen is CNN's national security analyst, a vice president at New America and the author of "United States of Jihad: Who Are America's Homegrown Terrorists and How Do We Stop Them?"

(CNN) As is often the case after a terrorist attack, President Donald Trump quickly took to Twitter after Friday's explosion on the London Underground that injured more than 20 people. Trump tweeted, "Loser terrorists must be dealt with in a much tougher manner. The internet is their main recruitment tool which we must cut off & use better!"

While the identity of the terrorist or terrorists behind the London explosion is still unknown, Trump is right that many of the "homegrown" terrorists in the West who have carried out attacks in recent years are often failures who find an ideology such as that of ISIS a useful anchor for their grievances. As self-styled ISIS "soldiers," they can become the heroes that they imagine themselves to be, rather than the losers they often actually are.

And Trump is also right that the Internet is now the key recruitment tool for terrorists. The research organization New America has identified 129 militants in the United States who have tried to join terrorist groups in Syria such as ISIS, succeeded in joining such groups or provided support to others joining these groups. Strikingly, in the cases of these 129 militants, there were no instances of in-person recruitment.

Instead, the militants radicalized because of their access to the Internet -- namely, because of what they were reading or seeing online. Some of these militants were also using encrypted-messaging platforms to seek guidance from members of ISIS in the Middle East that they had never met.

And Trump is therefore also right that trying to cut off militant propaganda on the Internet is a key to undercutting terrorist recruitment. But this is much easier said than done. And it certainly isn't achieved by the Trump administration's temporary travel ban from six Muslim-majority countries to the United States. The Internet, of course, cannot be regulated by changes in visa policies.