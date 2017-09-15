Trump and Guterres -- a diplomatic odd couple

Story highlights Stewart Patrick and Megan Roberts: Donald Trump, for all his anti-UN sentiment, could connect with the secretary-general

Trump and Guterres are both invested in reforming the United Nations, which could provide common ground, they write

Stewart Patrick is senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) and author of "The Sovereignty Wars: Reconciling America with the World" (Brookings Press). Megan Roberts is associate director of the International Institutions and Global Governance program at CFR. The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the authors.

(CNN) When Donald Trump takes the podium at the United Nations on September 19, one bet seems safe. Like umpteen US presidents before him, he will insist that the UN reform itself. But will he fare any better than his predecessors, who saw their best laid plans sink into the bureaucratic quicksand and diplomatic muck of UN headquarters?

Stewart Patrick

Megan Roberts

The outlook certainly seems grim. President Trump, an outspoken critic of the UN, is entering enemy territory. He will enjoy none of the goodwill that greeted the multilaterally-inclined Barack Obama. Indeed, he could well be tempted to throw some red meat to his populist base, which would be delighted if the world body disappeared into the East River.

If there are modest grounds for hope, they lie in the overlap between US aims and the practical reform agenda of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. On Wednesday, Guterres announced two initiatives linked to his broader agenda for reform: a high-level advisory board on mediation and a strategy to achieve gender parity at the UN by 2028.

Like Donald Trump, the former Portuguese Prime Minister took office in January, and he has made good faith efforts to engage both the Trump administration and Congress. If the President can stay on task -- often a challenge for him -- he and Guterres could find common cause on UN reform.

One key to this alliance will be Nikki Haley. The US envoy to the United Nations has positioned herself as the most distinctive voice in US foreign policy, filling the vacuum left by the taciturn Rex Tillerson. She has struck a careful balance between endearing herself to UN skeptics in Washington by demanding spending cuts and accountability and working pragmatically with foreign diplomats to achieve US goals like UN sanctions on North Korea. Importantly, she has also cultivated a decent working relationship with Guterres.