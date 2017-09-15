Breaking News

F1: McLaren announces Honda split, signs three-year deal with Renault

By Matthew Knight, CNN

Updated 12:23 PM ET, Fri September 15, 2017

Formula One team McLaren will split with its engine supplier Honda at the end of the 2017 season.
Formula One team McLaren will split with its engine supplier Honda at the end of the 2017 season.
McLaren renewed its partnership with Honda at the start of the 2015, but the Japanese manufacturer&#39;s hybrid engine proved unreliable from the off. Drivers Jenson Button (pictured) and Fernando Alonso suffered a combined total of 13 retirements during that season when they finished second to last in the F1 constructors&#39; title.
McLaren renewed its partnership with Honda at the start of the 2015, but the Japanese manufacturer's hybrid engine proved unreliable from the off. Drivers Jenson Button (pictured) and Fernando Alonso suffered a combined total of 13 retirements during that season when they finished second to last in the F1 constructors' title.
McLaren and Honda were hoping to rekindle former successes on the track. From 1988 to 1991, the pairing yielded four consecutive F1 constructors&#39; titles. In this picture, France&#39;s Alain Prost celebrates taking the checkered flag at the 1988 Australian Grand Prix in Adelaide.
McLaren and Honda were hoping to rekindle former successes on the track. From 1988 to 1991, the pairing yielded four consecutive F1 constructors' titles. In this picture, France's Alain Prost celebrates taking the checkered flag at the 1988 Australian Grand Prix in Adelaide.
Prost partnered Ayrton Senna (pictured) for two of those championship-winning years.
Prost partnered Ayrton Senna (pictured) for two of those championship-winning years.
Ayrton Senna in action for McLaren at the 1991 Australian Grand Prix in Adelaide. The Brazilian won his third and final drivers&#39; title with McLaren the same year.
Ayrton Senna in action for McLaren at the 1991 Australian Grand Prix in Adelaide. The Brazilian won his third and final drivers' title with McLaren the same year.
McLaren&#39;s last success to date as a team came in 1998, as Miki Hakkinen -- who clinched his first drivers&#39; title -- and David Coulthard propelled the British team to an eighth F1 constructors&#39; title.
McLaren's last success to date as a team came in 1998, as Miki Hakkinen -- who clinched his first drivers' title -- and David Coulthard propelled the British team to an eighth F1 constructors' title.
McLaren driver Fernando Alonso has frequently criticized the lack of power at his disposal during races. Famously, the two-time world champion called Honda&#39;s power train a &quot;GP2 engine&quot; over team radio at the 2015 Japanese Grand Prix.
McLaren driver Fernando Alonso has frequently criticized the lack of power at his disposal during races. Famously, the two-time world champion called Honda's power train a "GP2 engine" over team radio at the 2015 Japanese Grand Prix.
Story highlights

  • McLaren signs engine deal with Renault
  • Honda engine suffered reliability problems
  • Singapore GP contract extended to 2021
  • Carlos Sainz joins Renault on loan for 2018

(CNN)Formula One team McLaren is to end its partnership with its Honda at the end of the 2017 season, the British team confirmed Friday.

McLaren and the Japanese manufacturer joined forces in 2015, renewing a partnership that had yielded four consecutive constructors' titles in the late 1980s and early 1990s, but the team has struggled to compete with an engine that has lacked power and reliability.
Star driver Fernando Alonso has suffered eight retirements this season to date, and the team currently lies second to last in the 2017 constructors' championship.
    "For a combination of reasons our partnership has not flourished as any of us would have wished," McLaren's executive director Zak Brown said in a statement on the McLaren website.
    "It is certainly not for the want of effort on the part of either Honda or McLaren, but the time has come to move ahead in different directions.
    "As fellow racers, we hope to see the great name of Honda get back to the top -- our sport is better for their involvement. I know this view is shared by everyone in the sport."
    Lewis Hamilton (left) and Sebastian Vettel have been engaged in one of most exciting championship battles of recent years. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Click through the gallery to see how the 2017 Formula One season has played out.
    Lewis Hamilton (left) and Sebastian Vettel have been engaged in one of most exciting championship battles of recent years.

Click through the gallery to see how the 2017 Formula One season has played out.

    Click through the gallery to see how the 2017 Formula One season has played out.
    The German took the checkered flag at the season opener in Melbourne leaving Hamilton and the Briton&#39;s new Mercedes teammate -- Valtteri Bottas -- trailing in his wake.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Drivers&#39; title race after round 1&lt;/strong&gt; &lt;br /&gt;Vettel 25 points&lt;br /&gt;Hamilton 18 points&lt;br /&gt;Bottas 15 points&lt;br /&gt;
    Melbourne: First blood to Vettel - The German took the checkered flag at the season opener in Melbourne leaving Hamilton and the Briton's new Mercedes teammate -- Valtteri Bottas -- trailing in his wake.

Drivers' title race after round 1
Vettel 25 points
Hamilton 18 points
Bottas 15 points

    Drivers' title race after round 1
    Vettel 25 points
    Hamilton 18 points
    Bottas 15 points
    Hamilton pats his Mercedes car after it propelled him to victory at the Shanghai International Circuit. It was his fifth career win in China and saw the Briton draw level on points with Vettel who came home second. Red Bull&#39;s Max Verstappen was third. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Drivers&#39; title race after round 2&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Vettel 43 points&lt;br /&gt;Hamilton 43 points&lt;br /&gt;Bottas 23 points
    Shanghai: Hamilton fights back - Hamilton pats his Mercedes car after it propelled him to victory at the Shanghai International Circuit. It was his fifth career win in China and saw the Briton draw level on points with Vettel who came home second. Red Bull's Max Verstappen was third.

Drivers' title race after round 2
Vettel 43 points
Hamilton 43 points
Bottas 23 points

    Drivers' title race after round 2
    Vettel 43 points
    Hamilton 43 points
    Bottas 23 points
    Vettel prevailed in Bahrain after Bottas had claimed a maiden pole in qualifying. During the race Hamilton was handed a five-second stop-go penalty for holding up Red Bull&#39;s Daniel Ricciardo in the pit lane. Vettel took full advantage eventually cruising to a comfortable win. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Drivers&#39; title race after round 3&lt;/strong&gt; &lt;br /&gt;Vettel 68 points&lt;br /&gt;Hamilton 61 points&lt;br /&gt;Bottas 38 points&lt;br /&gt;
    Sakhir: Vettel shines under the lights - Vettel prevailed in Bahrain after Bottas had claimed a maiden pole in qualifying. During the race Hamilton was handed a five-second stop-go penalty for holding up Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo in the pit lane. Vettel took full advantage eventually cruising to a comfortable win.

Drivers' title race after round 3
Vettel 68 points
Hamilton 61 points
Bottas 38 points

    Drivers' title race after round 3
    Vettel 68 points
    Hamilton 61 points
    Bottas 38 points
    After claiming a first-ever pole in Bahrain, Bottas (far right) soared to a maiden F1 victory at the Russian Grand Prix. A fast start enabled the Finn to overtake the two Ferraris at the front of the grid. Vettel chased Bottas hard all the way to the line to claim second. Hamilton finished fourth. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Drivers&#39; title race after round 4&lt;/strong&gt; &lt;br /&gt;Vettel 86 points&lt;br /&gt;Hamilton 73 points&lt;br /&gt;Bottas 63 points
    Sochi: Bottas scores maiden win - After claiming a first-ever pole in Bahrain, Bottas (far right) soared to a maiden F1 victory at the Russian Grand Prix. A fast start enabled the Finn to overtake the two Ferraris at the front of the grid. Vettel chased Bottas hard all the way to the line to claim second. Hamilton finished fourth.

Drivers' title race after round 4
Vettel 86 points
Hamilton 73 points
Bottas 63 points

    Drivers' title race after round 4
    Vettel 86 points
    Hamilton 73 points
    Bottas 63 points
    After missing out on a podium in Russia, Hamilton roared back to the top step at the Spanish Grand Prix. The Briton was overtaken by Vettel at the start but Hamilton fought back, dramatically overtaking his title rival later in the race to take the checkered flag. Red Bull&#39;s Ricciardo took third -- his first podium of the season after Bottas suffered an engine failure.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Drivers&#39; title race after round 5&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Vettel 104 points&lt;br /&gt;Hamilton 98 points&lt;br /&gt;Bottas 63 points
    Barcelona: Hamilton reigns in Spain - After missing out on a podium in Russia, Hamilton roared back to the top step at the Spanish Grand Prix. The Briton was overtaken by Vettel at the start but Hamilton fought back, dramatically overtaking his title rival later in the race to take the checkered flag. Red Bull's Ricciardo took third -- his first podium of the season after Bottas suffered an engine failure.

Drivers' title race after round 5
Vettel 104 points
Hamilton 98 points
Bottas 63 points

    Drivers' title race after round 5
    Vettel 104 points
    Hamilton 98 points
    Bottas 63 points
    Vettel&#39;s teammate Kimi Raikkonen claimed his first pole in nine years at Saturday&#39;s qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix but it was the German who prevailed in the race after the Finn had led in the early stages. Vettel assumed the lead after pitting slightly later than the Finn and never looked back. Ricciardo finished third with Bottas fourth. Hamilton, meanwhile, who had started 13th on the grid, finished the race in sixth.&lt;br /&gt; &lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Drivers&#39; title race after round 6&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Vettel 129 points&lt;br /&gt;Hamilton 104 points&lt;br /&gt;Bottas 75 points
    Monte Carlo: Vettel takes third win of season - Vettel's teammate Kimi Raikkonen claimed his first pole in nine years at Saturday's qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix but it was the German who prevailed in the race after the Finn had led in the early stages. Vettel assumed the lead after pitting slightly later than the Finn and never looked back. Ricciardo finished third with Bottas fourth. Hamilton, meanwhile, who had started 13th on the grid, finished the race in sixth.

Drivers' title race after round 6
Vettel 129 points
Hamilton 104 points
Bottas 75 points

    Drivers' title race after round 6
    Vettel 129 points
    Hamilton 104 points
    Bottas 75 points
    After a disappointing showing at Monaco, Hamilton produced a driving masterclass in Montreal. In qualifying, he took his 65th career pole -- equaling Ayrton Senna&#39;s mark -- before bossing the race, crossing the line 20 seconds ahead of teammate Bottas while Ricciardo pipped Vettel to third. &lt;br /&gt; &lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Drivers&#39; title race after round 7&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Vettel 141 points&lt;br /&gt;Hamilton 129 points&lt;br /&gt;Bottas 93 points
    Montreal: Hamilton cuts Vettel's lead - After a disappointing showing at Monaco, Hamilton produced a driving masterclass in Montreal. In qualifying, he took his 65th career pole -- equaling Ayrton Senna's mark -- before bossing the race, crossing the line 20 seconds ahead of teammate Bottas while Ricciardo pipped Vettel to third.

Drivers' title race after round 7
Vettel 141 points
Hamilton 129 points
Bottas 93 points

    Drivers' title race after round 7
    Vettel 141 points
    Hamilton 129 points
    Bottas 93 points
    A chaotic race in Azerbaijan saw both Vettel and Hamilton miss the podium for the first time in 2017. The pair clashed on track during a Safety Car period from which Ricciardo ultimately profited. The Aussie&#39;s unlikely win was the fifth of his career, while Williams&#39; teenager driver Lance Stroll (right) took third to become the youngest F1 rookie ever to make the podium.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Drivers&#39; title race after round 8&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Vettel 153 points&lt;br /&gt;Hamilton 139 points&lt;br /&gt;Bottas 111 points
    Baku: Stroll makes history as title rivals clash - A chaotic race in Azerbaijan saw both Vettel and Hamilton miss the podium for the first time in 2017. The pair clashed on track during a Safety Car period from which Ricciardo ultimately profited. The Aussie's unlikely win was the fifth of his career, while Williams' teenager driver Lance Stroll (right) took third to become the youngest F1 rookie ever to make the podium.

Drivers' title race after round 8
Vettel 153 points
Hamilton 139 points
Bottas 111 points

    Drivers' title race after round 8
    Vettel 153 points
    Hamilton 139 points
    Bottas 111 points
    Bottas gave another example of why Mercedes chose him to replace Nico Rosberg at the German team. The Finn dominated the Austrian Grand Prix weekend -- qualifying in pole before keeping Vettel at bay in the race. Hamilton who started from eighth on the grid battled back to fourth. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Drivers&#39; title race after round 9&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Vettel 171 points&lt;br /&gt;Hamilton 151 points&lt;br /&gt;Bottas 136 points
    Spielberg: Bottas scores second win - Bottas gave another example of why Mercedes chose him to replace Nico Rosberg at the German team. The Finn dominated the Austrian Grand Prix weekend -- qualifying in pole before keeping Vettel at bay in the race. Hamilton who started from eighth on the grid battled back to fourth.

Drivers' title race after round 9
Vettel 171 points
Hamilton 151 points
Bottas 136 points

    Drivers' title race after round 9
    Vettel 171 points
    Hamilton 151 points
    Bottas 136 points
    Hamilton was simply unstoppable at the British Grand Prix, qualifying more than half-a-second quicker than the Ferraris before delighting home fans with a commanding win. Both Vettel and teammate Raikkonen suffered punctures late in the race. Raikkonen recovered to finish third, but Vettel could only manage seventh, slashing his championship lead over Hamilton to a single point.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Drivers&#39; title race after round 10&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Vettel 177 points&lt;br /&gt;Hamilton 176 points&lt;br /&gt;Bottas 154 points
    Silverstone: Hamilton dominates home race - Hamilton was simply unstoppable at the British Grand Prix, qualifying more than half-a-second quicker than the Ferraris before delighting home fans with a commanding win. Both Vettel and teammate Raikkonen suffered punctures late in the race. Raikkonen recovered to finish third, but Vettel could only manage seventh, slashing his championship lead over Hamilton to a single point.

Drivers' title race after round 10
Vettel 177 points
Hamilton 176 points
Bottas 154 points


    Drivers' title race after round 10
    Vettel 177 points
    Hamilton 176 points
    Bottas 154 points
    Another race, another twist as this time Ferrari took the honors with Vettel leading teammate Raikkonen home, followed by the two Mercedes. Hamilton finished fourth after letting Bottas through for the final podium spot -- the Finn had let the Brit past earlier in what turned out to be an unsuccessful bid to chase down the two Ferraris.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Drivers&#39; title race after round 11&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Vettel 202 points&lt;br /&gt;Hamilton 188 points&lt;br /&gt;Bottas 169 points
    Budapest: Vettel bounces back - Another race, another twist as this time Ferrari took the honors with Vettel leading teammate Raikkonen home, followed by the two Mercedes. Hamilton finished fourth after letting Bottas through for the final podium spot -- the Finn had let the Brit past earlier in what turned out to be an unsuccessful bid to chase down the two Ferraris.

Drivers' title race after round 11
Vettel 202 points
Hamilton 188 points
Bottas 169 points

    Drivers' title race after round 11
    Vettel 202 points
    Hamilton 188 points
    Bottas 169 points
    Hamilton equaled Michael Schumacher&#39;s all-time pole record of 68 at the Belgian Grand Prix and then fended off a challenge from Vettel in the final 10 laps to take the checkered flag and his third career victory at Spa Francorchamps.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Drivers&#39; title race after round 12&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Vettel 220 points&lt;br /&gt;Hamilton 213 points&lt;br /&gt;Bottas 179 points
    Spa: Hamilton makes F1 history - Hamilton equaled Michael Schumacher's all-time pole record of 68 at the Belgian Grand Prix and then fended off a challenge from Vettel in the final 10 laps to take the checkered flag and his third career victory at Spa Francorchamps.

Drivers' title race after round 12
Vettel 220 points
Hamilton 213 points
Bottas 179 points

    Drivers' title race after round 12
    Vettel 220 points
    Hamilton 213 points
    Bottas 179 points
    After trailing Vettel all season, Hamilton finally got his nose in front in the drivers&#39; championship showing a zen-like composure at the Italian Grand Prix. Ferrari, however, had a weekend to forget on home soil. A poor qualifying in wet conditions was followed by a frustrating race. Vettel did squeak onto the podium behind the Mercedes duo, but his title lead had slipped away. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Drivers&#39; title race after round 13&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Hamilton 238 points&lt;br /&gt;Vettel 235 points&lt;br /&gt;Bottas 197 points
    Monza: Hamilton wins in Ferrari's back yard - After trailing Vettel all season, Hamilton finally got his nose in front in the drivers' championship showing a zen-like composure at the Italian Grand Prix. Ferrari, however, had a weekend to forget on home soil. A poor qualifying in wet conditions was followed by a frustrating race. Vettel did squeak onto the podium behind the Mercedes duo, but his title lead had slipped away.

Drivers' title race after round 13
Hamilton 238 points
Vettel 235 points
Bottas 197 points

    Drivers' title race after round 13
    Hamilton 238 points
    Vettel 235 points
    Bottas 197 points
    Three-year Renault deal

    The announcement of the split with Honda was quickly followed by news that McLaren has signed a three-year engine deal with Renault starting in 2018.
    The switch to Renault is likely to ensure that McLaren retain the services of Alonso -- the two-time world champion told CNN in July that his decision to stay at the British team will be based on how competitive they are.
    READ: I have 'unfinished business' with McLaren
    After consistently struggling with Honda power, Brown is hopeful the new partnership with the French engine manufacturer will provide some much needed stability and a bit more va-va-voom.
    McLaren team boss Zak Brown (left) shakes hands with Renault Sport F1 managing director Cyril Abiteboul in Singapore following the announcement of the engine deal.
    McLaren team boss Zak Brown (left) shakes hands with Renault Sport F1 managing director Cyril Abiteboul in Singapore following the announcement of the engine deal.
    "Today's announcement gives us the stability we need to move ahead with our chassis and technical program for 2018 without any further hesitation," Brown said in a statement.
    "We're convinced that we can bring real value to Renault Sport Racing as we work alongside it to develop this current power unit into a regular race winner."
    A McLaren driver last took the checkered flag five years ago -- Jenson Button winning the 2012 Brazilian Grand Prix -- and the last of their eight constructors' titles came back in 1998, powered by a Mercedes' engine.
    The switch to Honda three seasons ago heralded the arrival of Alonso from Ferrari who teamed up with Button under then team boss, Ron Dennis.
    READ: Alonso may 'look outside F1'
    On paper, it looked like the perfect combination but it quickly turned into a nightmare on track.
    Button and Alonso suffered 13 retirements between them during the 2015 season as McLaren limped to ninth place in the constructors' title race -- the same place they find themselves this season with seven races to run.
    Carlos Sainz&#39;s Toro Rosso helmet.
    Carlos Sainz's Toro Rosso helmet.

    Sainz switches to Renault

    In a flurry of announcements, Friday, it was also confirmed that Toro Rosso driver Carlos Sainz will move to the Renault F1 Sport for the 2018 season.
    Britain's Jolyon Palmer will make way for the 23-year-old Spaniard, who is the son of former double World Rally champion Carlos Sainz, at the French team as part of a loan deal where he will partner Nico Hulkenberg.
    "Carlos Sainz is a very promising driver who has been on our radar for some time, especially after his successes in Renault junior formulae," said Cyril Abiteboul, managing director of Renault Sport Racing's managing director said in a statement.
    "We feel that Nico and Carlos will complement each other on and off track and the combination should help us push forwards on the grid.
    "I would like to thank Helmut Marko (Red Bull's motorsport advisor) for loaning Carlos to us for this period. We must thank Jolyon for his ongoing hard work with the team and his efforts over the past two seasons. He is a dedicated driver and we wish him the best in the next steps of his career."
    Sainz, who has recently expressed a desire to race in a more competitive car, took to Twitter to express his gratitude and excitement at the opportunity, posting a picture of him as a boy sitting in Renault's 2005 championship winning car.
    "Who would have thought that this young boy of 11 years old would later go on to drive for this team. It will be great honor. Thank you," he tweeted.
    Meanwhile, Toro Rosso has announced that they will be switching from Renault to Honda-powered engines from 2018 onwards, ending a three-year association with the French manufacturer.

    Singapore GP contract renewed to 2021

    F1 bosses have also announced that the Singapore Grand Prix will remain on the F1 calendar for a further four years.
    Debuting in 2008, the race around the Marina Bay Street Circuit under the floodlights provides a unique atmosphere and is hugely popular with both drivers and fans.
    The Singapore Grand Prix will remain on the F1 calendar until at least 2021.
    The Singapore Grand Prix will remain on the F1 calendar until at least 2021.
    "The Singapore Grand Prix is a signature Formula 1 race and therefore we are very pleased that it will continue to feature on the calendar for a further four years," F1 CEO and chairman Chase Carey said in a statement, Friday.
    "We are looking forward to offering our continued support to make the next four years even more spectacular and exciting."
    Singapore is hosting round 14 of the 20-race 2017 season on Sunday, with the drivers' championship poised for another twist in a compelling battle between Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel and Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton.
    After leading for most of the season, Vettel was finally overtaken by Hamilton at Monza earlier this month -- the Briton's commanding Italian Grand Prix win means he takes a three-point lead to Singapore, a track that traditionally has favored the Ferrari driver -- Vettel has four victories compared to Hamilton's two.