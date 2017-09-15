Story highlights Arsenal and Cologne face UEFA probe

20,000 Cologne fans in London Thursday

Many sat with the Arsenal fans

Atmosphere was largely amicable

(CNN) Two leading soccer clubs -- Arsenal and Cologne -- are facing disciplinary proceedings by European football's governing body UEFA after 20,000 fans of the German club descended on London.

Labeled as "sporadic disorder" by British police and "jovial" by others, Arsenal's Europa League match against Cologne on Thursday divided opinion of those in the stands and watching on television.

Despite only being given 3,000 official tickets, thousands of other Cologne fans flocked to London in celebration of the club's first appearance in European competition for a quarter of a century.

Earlier on Thursday it became clear this was going to be no ordinary European football game as thousands of chanting Cologne fans marched through central London.

Later some quick-witted Cologne fans even bought themselves Arsenal scarves and changed the backgrounds on their phones to the Gunners' club crest to gain entry using home tickets.