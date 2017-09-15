Breaking News

Arsenal and Cologne face UEFA probe following 'disorder' as 20,000 fans descend on London

Updated 10:40 AM ET, Fri September 15, 2017

Despite only being given 3,000 tickets for their match with Arsenal at the Emirates, 20,000 Cologne fans arrived in London for their club's first European match for 24 years.
Despite only being given 3,000 tickets for their match with Arsenal at the Emirates, 20,000 Cologne fans arrived in London for their club's first European match for 24 years.
The influx of that number of Cologne fans presented problems for Arsenal and the police. London's Metropolitan Police said officers had been deployed to "deal with disorder outside the Emirates Stadium.
This was due in part to a large number of visiting fans attending the fixture without a ticket.
There were also a number of incidents resulting from sporadic disorder inside the ground after away fans gained access to seating assigned to Arsenal supporters."
The influx of that number of Cologne fans presented problems for Arsenal and the police. London's Metropolitan Police said officers had been deployed to "deal with disorder outside the Emirates Stadium.
This was due in part to a large number of visiting fans attending the fixture without a ticket.
There were also a number of incidents resulting from sporadic disorder inside the ground after away fans gained access to seating assigned to Arsenal supporters."
Cologne fans had marched through Soho before making their way to north London for the match.
Cologne fans had marched through Soho before making their way to north London for the match.
However, a small minority did cause trouble, leading to five arrests. Three police officers were also injured as a result of the disorder, none of them seriously,
However, a small minority did cause trouble, leading to five arrests. Three police officers were also injured as a result of the disorder, none of them seriously,
Due to the large number of fans trying to enter the stadium, kickoff was delayed by an hour.
Due to the large number of fans trying to enter the stadium, kickoff was delayed by an hour.
The view of many on social media was that the Cologne fans had helped create the best atmosphere at the Emirates Stadium in years, given the venue is arguably not always accustomed to a boisterous atmosphere.
The view of many on social media was that the Cologne fans had helped create the best atmosphere at the Emirates Stadium in years, given the venue is arguably not always accustomed to a boisterous atmosphere.
Despite a large police presence, thousands of Arsenal and Cologne fans mingled amicably throughout the evening.
Despite a large police presence, thousands of Arsenal and Cologne fans mingled amicably throughout the evening.
"The atmosphere [once the match started] was actually quite positive because the fans inside the stadium were quite enthusiastic and it was quite fun to play in front of two crowds battling each other. It felt good to be part of that," Arsenal defender Per Mertesacker said.
"The atmosphere [once the match started] was actually quite positive because the fans inside the stadium were quite enthusiastic and it was quite fun to play in front of two crowds battling each other. It felt good to be part of that," Arsenal defender Per Mertesacker said.
(CNN)Two leading soccer clubs -- Arsenal and Cologne -- are facing disciplinary proceedings by European football's governing body UEFA after 20,000 fans of the German club descended on London.

Labeled as "sporadic disorder" by British police and "jovial" by others, Arsenal's Europa League match against Cologne on Thursday divided opinion of those in the stands and watching on television.
Despite only being given 3,000 official tickets, thousands of other Cologne fans flocked to London in celebration of the club's first appearance in European competition for a quarter of a century.
    Earlier on Thursday it became clear this was going to be no ordinary European football game as thousands of chanting Cologne fans marched through central London.
    Later some quick-witted Cologne fans even bought themselves Arsenal scarves and changed the backgrounds on their phones to the Gunners' club crest to gain entry using home tickets.
    "There were also a number of incidents resulting from sporadic disorder inside the ground after away fans gained access to seating assigned to Arsenal supporters," said the Metropolitan Police in a statement.
    "As a result of these actions, kickoff was delayed for almost an hour.
    "Additional officers and police dog units were deployed to the area to respond to the disorder. Three officers were injured as a result of the disorder, none of them seriously, and five people were arrested on suspicion of public order offenses."
    According to latest statistics, nearly 2,000 football-related arrests were made in the 2015-16 season at matches in England and Wales, a 1% increase on the previous and the first rise for three years.
    However, home and away fans also mixed peacefully in the stands and on the concourse, exchanging renditions of their favorite club songs at Thursday's match.
    "Loudest away support I've ever seen at a game in England," said leading footballer writer Michael Cox on his Instagram account.

    In opening disciplinary proceedings, European football's governing body's investigation will look at disturbances, setting off fireworks, throwing of objects, acts of damage and blocked stairways.
    "This will be dealt with by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on September 21," a UEFA statement read.

    'Football culture'

    A number of media commentators argued that the Cologne fans had given English supporters a glimpse of what's been lost in an age where clubs are heavily reliant on television deals and less so on paying spectators.
    "There was undoubtedly something gripping about the spectacle of the Emirates being overrun by a more vibrant, angrier, passionately involved footballing culture," said the Guardian's Barney Ronay.
    Even Arsenal defender Per Mertescker told the club's website: "The atmosphere [once the match started] was actually quite positive because the fans inside the stadium were quite enthusiastic and it was quite fun to play in front of two crowds battling each other. It felt good to be part of that."
    In Germany, fans of rival clubs are accustomed to sitting together in certain sections of their stadiums, a tradition that no longer exists in Britain.
    As journalist Tony Evans suggests, an argument can be made for the change in fans' behavior towards their opposition when a large, metal fence is erected between them.
    Once the game got going, Arsenal's Emirates Stadium, popularly known among English fans for its often tame atmosphere, rocked to deafening noise and shaking stands, as Cologne fans jumped in unison with their backs turned to the pitch.
    Perhaps this video, taken by a Cologne fan in the Arsenal home end, best sums up the relationship between the fans on the night.
    "I can't wait for Cologne away now!" wrote one excited Arsenal fan on Twitter.
    Arsenal won the game 3-1 after Cologne had lead at halftime.