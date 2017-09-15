London (CNN) London's transport body shut down part of an underground train line during the Friday morning rush hour because of what it says is a "security situation" at Parsons Green Tube station, in the capital's southwest.

London's Metropolitan Police said on Twitter: "We are aware of an incident at Parsons Green tube station. Officers are in attendance."

We are aware of an incident at #ParsonsGreen tube station. Officers are in attendance. More info ASAP — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) September 15, 2017

Train services between Earl's Court and Wimbledon on the District Line have been suspended, Transport for London said. Customers are advised to take alternative routes.

London Ambulance Service said a number of responders, including its hazardous area response team, were at the scene alongside the police.

Eyewitness Sylvain Pennec took this photo, he described panic as commuters escaped the carriage.

Natasha Wills, the ambulance service's assistant director of operations, said: "Our initial priority is to assess the level and nature of injuries. More information will follow when we have it."

