London (CNN) London's transport body shut down part of an underground train line Friday morning because of what it says is a "security situation" at Parsons Green Tube station, in the capital's southwest.

London's Metropolitan Police said on Twitter: "We are aware of an incident at Parsons Green tube station. Officers are in attendance."

We are aware of an incident at #ParsonsGreen tube station. Officers are in attendance. More info ASAP — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) September 15, 2017

Train services between Earl's Court and Wimbledon on the District Line have been suspended, Transport for London said. Customers are advised to take alternative routes.

A picture taken by a member of the public outside Parsons Green Tube station shows bystanders and emergency services.

London Ambulance Service said a number of responders, including its hazardous area response team, were at the scene alongside the police.

Natasha Wills, the ambulance service's assistant director of operations, said: "Our initial priority is to assess the level and nature of injuries. More information will follow when we have it."

