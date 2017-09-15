'Security situation' on London Tube

London (CNN) London's transport body shut down part of an underground train line Friday morning because of what it says is a "security situation" at Parsons Green Tube station, in the capital's southwest.

London's Metropolitan Police said on Twitter: "We are aware of an incident at Parsons Green tube station. Officers are in attendance."

We are aware of an incident at #ParsonsGreen tube station. Officers are in attendance. More info ASAP — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) September 15, 2017

Train services between Earl's Court and Wimbledon on the District Line have been suspended, Transport for London said. Customers are advised to take alternative routes.

London Ambulance Service said it was at the scene alongside the police.

Developing story - more to come