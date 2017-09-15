'The Vietnam War' paints masterpiece on vast canvas

(CNN) It goes without saying that Ken Burns' PBS documentaries will be big, classy and impeccably produced. Yet in terms of relevance, "The Vietnam War" might be his most significant undertaking since "The Civil War" -- a 10-part, 18-hour look at the conflict and its repercussions -- political, cultural, psychological -- still being felt and litigated today.

PBS has again provided Burns with a huge canvas, and he has responded by painting a masterpiece, one that distinguishes public television at a moment when it yet again finds itself under siege and facing an existential challenge.

Almost overwhelming in its scope, this detailed history oscillates between the macro and micro, between individual stories of Americans and Vietnamese whose lives were caught in the war and policy makers who, as stated by narrator Peter Coyote, found it "easier to muddle through" than admit a failed policy.

Again working with co-director Lynn Novick and writer Geoffrey Ward, Burns explores key events at home and abroad -- the Tet offensive, the My Lai Massacre, Kent State, the fall of Saigon -- but also has the time to devote to individual battles and encounters that are less well known. All of this is punctuated by the politics of the war, augmented by recorded conversations of Presidents Johnson and Nixon painting a far rosier picture in public than they confessed to in private.

"I don't think it's worth fighting for, and I don't think we can get out," Johnson says, perhaps the signature line in the entire project, except perhaps for former Defense Dept. official Leslie Gelb's observation that Vietnam became "a piece on a strategic chessboard" whose particulars weren't understood by those in the U.S. government.

