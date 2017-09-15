Francia Raisa 'grateful' to donate kidney to Selena Gomez

Story highlights The pair have been friends for a decade

(CNN) Francia Raisa was happy to give her best friend Selena Gomez the gift of better health.

On Thursday, "The Secret Life of the American Teenager" star shared the photo of her and her BFF holding hands in the hospital, shortly after Gomez went public with the news that she received a kidney from Raisa.

Raisa wrote of her gratitude in the caption.

"I am beyond grateful that God would trust me with something that not only saved a life, but changed mine in the process," Raisa said. "This was part of our story, and we will share it soon, but what is important now is that this is not the only story."

She then went on to provide information on the Lupus Research Alliance and had a special message for Gomez.